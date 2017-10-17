Bills preparing for Winston, but ready for Fitzpatrick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, right, is tackled by Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) and inside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Winston was injured on the play, would briefly return to the game, but left the game before halftime. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston injured his shoulder in the Buccaneers’ 38-33 loss to Arizona on Sunday.

Head Coach Dirk Koetter said Winston, who suffered an AC joint sprain, won’t throw at practice this week but could start Sunday when the Bucs battle the Bills at New Era Field.

If Winston isn’t able to suit up, that leaves former Bills quarterback and current backup Ryan Fitzpatrick to start.

“It’s difficult. I mean, this is a good team coming in here. They’ve got weapons all over the field. They’re getting healthy,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott noted on Monday.

“I think when you look at the score, the way it was yesterday, this is a team that came back from, I believe it was 31-0 at one point. Well-coached football team and Coach (Dirk) Koetter does a great job, as well as Coach (Mike) Smith on the defensive side so this is another big challenge for us.”

“I mean they do different things. Jameis can move, but he looks to throw kind of, but Fitzpatrick, we know what he can do,” linebacker Preston Brown added.  “I mean he’s been here and he’s done things against us well. We’ve got to find ways to stop both of them this week, but whoever’s out there, we’ve got to go out there with a game plan.”

Fitzpatrick is 3-2 against the Bills in his career, including a 347 yard, one touchdown performance on Thursday Night Football last season.

“We know how he’s so competitive, you never know what he’s going to do, he’s kind of a wild card, but we’ve got guys in the locker room who have played with him, and we played against him a lot of years; Houston, the Jets,” Brown continued.  “It seems like we’ve played against him every year, so we’ve got to find a way to stop him.”

Kickoff on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. at New Era Field.

