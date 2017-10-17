Blue pumpkins will honor Officer Craig Lehner, gather donations for family

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – In honor of fallen Buffalo Police K-9 Officer Craig Lehner, WNY Heroes is teaming up with the Great Pumpkin Farm to color pumpkins blue.

“Operation Shield’s Pumpkin Patch” will create blue pumpkins intended to support Lehner’s family and all of the men and women who helped in the search. The pumpkins will be available to purchase this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a donation to Lehner’s family.

The project is the brainchild of local girl Allison Mary, who recently painted a pumpkin blue with a yellow bow, with the idea of displaying similar ones throughout Craig’s neighborhood.

WNYHeroes will be making the first $1,500 donation, and are looking for donations from other local businesses and organizations.

Donations ca be dropped off at the WNYHeroes office at 8205 Main St. Suite 1 in Williamsville.

The Great Pumpkin Farm is located at 11199 Main St, in Clarence.