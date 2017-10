BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo woman has been found guilty of killing her boyfriend.

Veronica Reynolds, 43, of Buffalo, was found guilty of second degree manslaughter and third degree assault in a non-jury trial.

Reynolds fatally stabbed her boyfriend, 59-year-old Brian Smith, in his Mohr Street apartment July 6, 2016.

She faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when she is sentenced Nov. 30.