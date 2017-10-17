Dedication ceremony recognizes completion of Oishei Children’s Hospital

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A dedication ceremony was held at the Oishei Children’s Hospital Tuesday to mark the completion of the brand new $270 million hospital that will officially open it’s doors next month.

“Buffalo went from a place where it will never happen to a place that says we can do anything we set our mind to,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Governor Cuomo joined a full house at Oishei Children’s Hospital to celebrate a major milestone after several months of construction.

“We are so fortunate to be 1 of 43 stand alone children’s hospitals in the United sSates and the only stand alone Children’s Hospital in the state of New York,” said Jody Lomeo, Kaleida Health President and CEO.

The hospital includes a level 3 NICU and a level 1 pediatric trauma center. Each floor of the 12 floor, 185 bed hospital has a different theme, like the “imagination floor.”

The hospital was designed with kids and their families in mind, and long time patients of Women and Children’s Hospital say they’re excited about the move.

“I see the hospital as a colorful new adventure and a fun place waiting to be explored,” said patient Mary Theresa.

The move from Women and Children’s Hospital to the brand new Oishei Children’s Hospital will take place on November 10th and that’s when the hospital will officially open it’s doors.

