FBI nabs 2 women suspected of bank heist try dressed as nuns

The Associated Press Published:

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The FBI has charged two women with trying to rob a bank in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains while dressed as nuns.

Nineteen-year-old Swahilys Pedraza Rodriguez and 23-year-old Melissa Aquino Arias appeared before a judge in Newark, New Jersey on Monday. They’re also charged with robbing banks in Garfield and Teaneck, New Jersey, while wearing head scarves. The Garfield heist was on Sept. 28, while the Teaneck heist, at the NVE Bank, was on Sunday and where the women were arrested.

The FBI says the suspects also entered the Citizens Bank in Tannersville, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 28, one armed with a pistol, and demanded money. The women ran away without money after an alarm was triggered.

The FBI had posted surveillance photos on Twitter from the Pennsylvania heist.

The women remained jailed without attorneys Tuesday.

