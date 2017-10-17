Orchard Park Police warn about possible paving scam following complaints

Published:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Orchard Park Police have received several complaints about driveway paving work- and the individuals doing the work are the suspects of complaints for similar jobs in Rochester and Lower Saucon, PA in January of this year.

The individuals going door-to-door in the Orchard Park area have previously gone by The Original John Williams Paving Company and Tri-State Paving, Orchard Park Police said Tuesday.

According to the BBB website, Tri-State Paving currently is facing a lawsuit by New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman, alleging “fraudulent, deceptive conduct”. The lawsuit accuses the company of being in violation of state home improvement contract law with the classic “bait and switch” scheme, where employees are alleged to have falsely told customers that they have “leftover” paving material from a nearby job and then offer to pave all or a portion of the homeowner’s driveway at a low price, or with no price estimate at all.

Anyone going door-to-door soliciting in the Town of Orchard Park is required to obtain a permit from the Town Clerk following a background check.

Anyone having trouble with this crew can call the Orchard Park Police detective bureau at 662-6475 ext #3.

 

 

 

