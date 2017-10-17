Police find missing BPD officer, search ends after five days

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With patrol lights flashing and sirens blaring, dozens of Buffalo police officers participated in procession, driving from the waterfront to the medical examiner’s officer.

The officers were bringing home one of their owner, Officer Craig Lehner.

The 34-year-old member of the K-9 unit had disappeared five days earlier during an underwater rescue team training exercise. Agencies from across the state and border worked tirelessly, locating the officer in the water off of Strawberry Island midday Tuesday.

Police tell us, using sonar equipment, they spotted something in the water around that area late Monday. Due to dangerous conditions at that time, they were unable to send in divers. First thing on the fifth day of search, the sonar-equipped vessels swept over the area again. Divers from Officer Lehner’s own rescue team found him as he was beginning to surface in the water.

Police took him by boat, making the identification.

Commissioner Daniel Derenda saying it was very emotional for all those involved.

Police tell us they don’t have information about funeral arrangements yet.