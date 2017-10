BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The body of Buffalo Police K-9 officer Craig Lehner is being given police procession to the medical examiner’s office Tuesday afternoon after being recovered from the Niagara River.

Dozens of officers lined Porter Avenue around 3:30 p.m., waiting for the procession to begin.

There are well over two dozen police officers on Porter Road, getting ready to participate in a procession pic.twitter.com/23qDZdZdYP — Ali Ingersoll (@AliIngersoll4) October 17, 2017

Traffic is being stopped on I-190 Northbound as the procession will be headed that way.

Here's a look at the traffic on the northbound 190 right now as the police procession is set to begin shortly pic.twitter.com/NajZqC1MR2 — Ali Ingersoll (@AliIngersoll4) October 17, 2017