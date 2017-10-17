Support pours in for family of Officer Lehner, Buffalo Police Department

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Condolences for the loss of Buffalo Police officer Craig Lehner began pouring in Tuesday afternoon, shortly after Buffalo Police announced they had recovered the K-9 officer’s body.

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown called the death of Officer Lehner “a profound loss for our entire community”.

Brown offered thoughts and prayers for Lehner’s loved ones, as well as the Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team and the many first responders who helped in the search.

The top of Buffalo City Hall will remain lit in blue tonight in honor of Officer Lehner.

The Peace Bridge will also be lit blue Tuesday night in honor of Officer Lehner.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office extended their condolences Tuesday, stating “Everyone is exhausted by emotion and effort, but no one would leave until our brother was found.”

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz released a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying “Today we were reminded that members of local law enforcement and first responders place their lives on the line every day they go to work to ensure the protection of our greater community.”

The National Sheriff’s Association also extended thoughts for Lehner and the Buffalo Police Department.

Our thoughts are with the family of Buffalo Police diver Craig Lehner and the entire @BPDAlerts family. #RIP 💔 https://t.co/D1rB4SUdaY — Nat Sheriffs' Assoc. (@NationalSheriff) October 17, 2017

Jim Voutour, Niagara County Sheriff, said in a tweet that it has been the NCSO’s honor to assist in the search.

Always remember: Police Officer Craig E. Lehner, Buffalo Police Department, New York https://t.co/UtYTCuUGAA pic.twitter.com/BvSuZBlFw5 — Jim Voutour (@SheriffVoutour) October 17, 2017