LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WIVB) — Thousands of jack-o-lanterns provided a seasonal stroll for some park-goers.

The pumpkins lit the way for people to take a walk in Louisville, Kentucky.

People stood in line for up to an hour for the opportunity to walk an illuminated trail of 5,00 carved pumpkins.

Visitors say the display is well worth the wait.

The jack-o-lantern spectacular benefits the City of Louisville Parks Department.