NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Niagara County businesses were cited for selling tobacco products to people younger than 18.

The Niagara County Health Department completed 93 compliance checks of area businesses between April 1 and Sept. 1.

The Kwik Stop Mart at 39 Locust St. in Lockport and Oliver Express Mart at 700 Oliver St. in North Tonawanda were both cited and fined for selling tobacco to minors. It was the second violation for Kwik Stop Mart and the first for Oliver Express Mart.