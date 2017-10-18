$14,000+ raised for Amherst mother killed on Interstate 90

Published:

TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)- Friends and family have raised more than $14,000 for 29-year-old Jessica O’Connor, who was killed in a head-on collision Friday.

The Amherst mother of two was driving on Interstate 90 in the Town of Hamburg just after 11 o’clock Friday when a driver headed in the wrong direction struck her car.

According to New York State Police, O’Connor’s children, ages two and four, suffered minor injuries and were treated at Women and Children’s Hospital.

The other driver, who was headed west while in an eastbound lane, has not been charged. Police say the driver was given a field sobriety test at the scene, the results of which have not been released yet.

Investigators are looking at E-Z Pass video surveillance as possible evidence in the case.

The creator of the Go Fund Me Page for O’Connor describes the young mother as “the most loving and caring person who would do anything for anyone.”

