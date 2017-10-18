4 key stats ahead of Bills vs. Bucs

By Published: Updated:
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Here are four key things to know before the Buffalo Bills play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday:

  • The Bills defense has held opponents under 21 points in all five games this season. The Buccaneers defense hasn’t been nearly as stingy. They’ve allowed over 30 twice in 5 contests including last Sunday when Arizona scored 38.
  • Since 2013, Tampa Bay’s Gerald McCoy has 35.5 sacks. That’s the most by any defensive tackle in the NFL. Bills head coach Sean McDermott says he’s the type of player who can wreck a game plan. The Bills have allowed 18 sacks that’s tied for 23rd in the league
  • Ryan Fitzpatrick could start at QB for the Bucs if Jameis Winston can’t play. Fitzpatrick has made 5 starts against his former team and has a 3-2 record. He’s thrown 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions against the Bills.
  • Tampa has a .700 winning percentage(7-3) against the Bills, their best against any opponent.

MORE | Head Coach Sean McDermott gave an update on the team Wednesday morning.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s