4 key stats ahead of Bills vs. Bucs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Here are four key things to know before the Buffalo Bills play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday:
- The Bills defense has held opponents under 21 points in all five games this season. The Buccaneers defense hasn’t been nearly as stingy. They’ve allowed over 30 twice in 5 contests including last Sunday when Arizona scored 38.
- Since 2013, Tampa Bay’s Gerald McCoy has 35.5 sacks. That’s the most by any defensive tackle in the NFL. Bills head coach Sean McDermott says he’s the type of player who can wreck a game plan. The Bills have allowed 18 sacks that’s tied for 23rd in the league
- Ryan Fitzpatrick could start at QB for the Bucs if Jameis Winston can’t play. Fitzpatrick has made 5 starts against his former team and has a 3-2 record. He’s thrown 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions against the Bills.
- Tampa has a .700 winning percentage(7-3) against the Bills, their best against any opponent.
