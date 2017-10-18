Attica inmate found guilty of assaulting fellow inmate

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) – An inmate currently serving a life sentence for murder at Attica Correctional Facility was found guilty of assaulting another inmate.

Devante Spencer, 24, was found guilty of first degree gang assault, first degree assault, and first degree promoting prison contraband by a jury in Wyoming County Court following a three-day trial.

Spencer is currently serving a life sentence for his role in the 2012 murder of 22-year-old Lawrence Richardson, who had worked for the Teen Empowerment organization in Rochester. Spencer is a native of Rochester.

According to a press release from the Office of the Wyoming County Special District Attorney, Spencer showed no reaction as the foreperson read the verdict.

Spencer was found guilty for his role in a brutal Oct. 2016 assault on an inmate in the Attica Facility. The attack occurred in a prison yard during a recreation period, and the assault was caught on film by the facility’s watch commander. Footage of the assault was played for the jury.