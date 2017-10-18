BPD officials explain why Officer Lehner didn’t have GPS device

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In the wake of a five day long search to find a Buffalo Police diver who went missing during a routine training exercise in the waters of the Niagara River, many Western New Yorkers are asking what went wrong and what can be done to prevent such tragedies in the future.

One common question is why Officer Craig Lehner was not wearing some sort of GPS device while he dove.

That question was posed to Buffalo Police Lieutenant Jeff Rinaldo on the fifth day of the search. Rinaldo responded, “Unfortunately, that technology isn’t really developed and it doesn’t work.”

“It’s been a question I’ve had. I’ve talked to dive teams from all over the country, and from Canada, who are here,” Lt. Rinaldo said. “It’s just not something that is readily used.”

More than a dozen agencies from around the region and across the border joined the search for Officer Lehner. They brought divers, boats, sonar, and camera equipment to help.

Even so, the search took longer than anyone would have hoped, in large part because of the challenges created by the currents in that part of the river.

Buffalo Police officials told News 4 divers from other agencies were taken aback by the conditions in the stretch of the river where Lehner disappeared. Those difficult conditions, we’re told, are why the Underwater Recovery Team was training there.

The URT regularly trains in all conditions, even in the dead of winter, to be ready for any situation that may come up. The skills practiced in the rough waters of the Niagara River by Unity Island would be critical if the team had to respond to an emergency there.

In the future, Buffalo Police say they are not ruling out the use of GPS technology for their dive team members. “These accidents, thankfully, are few and very far between, so it’s just technology that really hasn’t been developed, but I can tell you that we will be looking into any and all technology that’s available out there to ensure the safety of our divers,” Lt. Rinaldo said.

While police start to look into what went wrong and what can and should change in the future, the focus remains on healing for Lehner’s fellow officers.

The Buffalo Police Commissioner is asking everyone to keep Buffalo officers and Lehner’s family members in their thoughts and prayers.