Buffalo Police urging students and parents to be aware following “stranger danger” incident

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a reported “stranger danger” incident that occurred Wednesday morning.

Police say a 15-year-old girl was walking to a bus stop near East Delevan and Freund Street around 6:45 a.m. when a male approached her and asked her to perform a sexual act.

The student refused and refused to get in the man’s vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion, about 5’8″ and 170 lbs. Police say the suspect is known.

Students and parents are being asked to be alert. Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Police at 847-2255.

 

