Canadian man convicted in fatal June hit and run in Lancaster sentenced to one year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The 32-year-old Quebec man convicted for a fatal June hit and run accident in the Town of Lancaster has been sentenced to one year in prison.

Sebastien Y. Lavertu, 32, of Quebec, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death in September.  Lavertu was behind the wheel of a tractor trailer on Broadway Avenue on the night of June 21 when he struck 28-year-old Ryan Johns.

Lancaster Police used video from several sources to identify the truck in the crash.

Lavertu was taken into custody when his damaged truck was spotted crossing from the Quebec border into New York at Lake Champlain.

