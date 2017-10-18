Canisius, St. Francis prepare for Thursday night battle at New Era

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When it comes to big games, Canisius and St. Francis are two school who play their best on the brightest of stages.

They’ll renew their rivalry tomorrow night at New Era.

The Crusaders (5-2) will enter having won eight of the last nine over the Red Raiders (3-4). But, Thursday’s game isn’t just for bragging rights, it’s also for the top seed in the Monsignor Martin Playoffs.

“Our kids know what the importance of this game is. We know it is still a business trip when we get down there, the league championship is on the line so, we have to perform,” St. Francis head coach Jerry Smith said.

“They are a very well coached team and his team,” Canisius head coach Rich Robbins added.  “Jerry’s team has gotten better every week. They are hitting their stride right now and looked good the last couple weeks so we expect to have a battle on our hands Thursday night.”

