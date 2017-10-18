Date for commissioning of new USS Little Rock in Buffalo set

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The date for a historic naval event that will take place in the Queen City has been set.

The new USS Little Rock will be commissioned in Buffalo on Dec. 16.

It will be the first time in the U.S. Navy’s 242-year history that one of its ships will be commissioned in view of the decommissioned ship for which it was named.

The new ship will arrive at the Buffalo and Erie Naval Park on Dec. 8 for a week-long celebration leading up to the commissioning.

More details will be released in the coming weeks and months.