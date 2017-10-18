Date for commissioning of new USS Little Rock in Buffalo set

NEWS 4 STAFF Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The date for a historic naval event that will take place in the Queen City has been set.

The new USS Little Rock will be commissioned in Buffalo on Dec. 16.

It will be the first time in the U.S. Navy’s 242-year history that one of its ships will be commissioned in view of the decommissioned ship for which it was named.

The new ship will arrive at the Buffalo and Erie Naval Park on Dec. 8 for a week-long celebration leading up to the commissioning.

More details will be released in the coming weeks and months.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s