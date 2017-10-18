Driver in fatal Lancaster hit & run sentenced to one year in jail

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)- 32-year-old Sebastian Lavertu will spend the next year in county jail, after leaving the scene of a fatal hit and run in Lancaster in June.

State Supreme Court Judge John Michalski sentenced Lavertu after he pleaded guilty to leaving the scene back in September.

Lavertu is a truck driver, and was driving his tractor trailer when he struck and killed 28-year-old Ryan Johns of Depew.

The 32-year-old, who is from Quebec, was arrested by border guards at Lake Champlain after they noticed front end damage to his tractor trailer.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says Lavertu found hair on the grill on his truck and burned it; however, because the alleged tempering of evidence took place in Canada, Lavertu was not charged for it in this case.

In court Lavertu said he would trade places with Johns if he could.

“He just happened to be in an incredibly tragic perfect storm of accidental behavior. And that’s what this case is all about, it is not about him intentionally committing a crime, about him callously leaving the scene of what he knew to be a fatality, he didn’t know,” says Lavertu’s attorney, Joseph Marusak.

Lavertu was facing a maximum sentence of two to seven years behind bars for the Class D felony, however a condition of his guilty plea in September was that he’d be able to withdraw it, and go to trial, if he was sentenced to more than one year in county jail.

Johns’ father spoke to the court, and said he thinks about that crash every day as he drives by it, remembering the things he’ll never get to do with his son.

The victim’s mother was not present in court. According to Assistant District Attorney Kelley Omel, it was too much emotionally for her.

In addition to a year in jail, Lavertu’s license will also be revoked for a year.

 

 

