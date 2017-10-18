Hit and run accident in Clarence sends two children to hospital

By Published:

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run crash at Salt and County roads in the Town of Clarence.

Calls came in around 2 p.m. Wednesday about a crash involving a passenger vehicle rolling over following a collision.

Two children and an adult were in the vehicle at the time. The children were taken to Women and Children’s Hospital of Buffalo and reported to be in stable condition. They suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The adult, the children’s mother, was evaluated and released at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a white box delivery truck or white semi-truck with significant front-end damage. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Salt Road toward Main Street.

“There is a possibility the truck turned onto either Keller or Croop roads and homeowners in the area with home surveillance cameras are requested to contact the Sheriff Office at 716-858-2903 and reference CL# 17-086498,” a press release from the Sheriff’s Office stated Wednesday.

Deputies are also requesting individuals who may have witnessed the crash to call as well.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s