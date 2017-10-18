Hit and run accident in Clarence sends two children to hospital

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run crash at Salt and County roads in the Town of Clarence.

Calls came in around 2 p.m. Wednesday about a crash involving a passenger vehicle rolling over following a collision.

Two children and an adult were in the vehicle at the time. The children were taken to Women and Children’s Hospital of Buffalo and reported to be in stable condition. They suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The adult, the children’s mother, was evaluated and released at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a white box delivery truck or white semi-truck with significant front-end damage. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Salt Road toward Main Street.

“There is a possibility the truck turned onto either Keller or Croop roads and homeowners in the area with home surveillance cameras are requested to contact the Sheriff Office at 716-858-2903 and reference CL# 17-086498,” a press release from the Sheriff’s Office stated Wednesday.

Deputies are also requesting individuals who may have witnessed the crash to call as well.