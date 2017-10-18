LIVE STREAM: Buffalo police give update after recovery of Officer Lehner’s body

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police will give an update at 12:30 p.m. following the recovery of Officer Lehner’s body.
APP USERS | Tap here to watch officials speak live.
