Local students recognized for hard work at award ceremony

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of local students woke up proud after taking home Jesse Ketchum Awards.

Jesse Ketchum was a prominent businessman and promoter of education.

The ceremony dates back to 1871.

Since then, students have been recognized for working hard.

Tuesday night, Dr. Ellen Grant, the president of the awards, said that the ceremony is about honor students and the driving force behind them.

Grant said “It’s not only the teachers that we lift up and praise for spurring these children on, but its the families and the guardians that underscore the importance of good education.”

36 students received a bronze medal. Ashley Latchford, of Frederick Law Olmsted School, got the gold.

