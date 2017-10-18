McKayla Maroney says she was abused by ex-gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar

(CBS) – Olympic champion McKayla Maroney says she was sexually abused by Larry Nassar, the disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor who has been accused of abusing dozens of young girls for years.
Maroney, a member of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team that won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics, posted a statement to Twitter early Wednesday morning with the hashtag #MeToo, joining countless victims of sexual harassment and assault who have posted about their experiences in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.