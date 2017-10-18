NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says players should stand for anthem

CBS NEWS Published: Updated:
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

(CBS) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says players should stand for the national anthem, speaking out amid the furor over some players’ protests before games.

“We believe everyone should stand for the national anthem. That’s an important part of our policy,” Goodell said in a press conference Wednesday in New York.

But Goodell said he would not commit to making a rule stating players must stand for the anthem.

“Our players will state to you publicly they are not doing this in any way to be disrespectful to the flag,” Goodell said. He said the league is “not looking to get into politics, but what we’re looking to do is to continue to give people a focus on football.”

 The commissioner said that about half a dozen players are still protesting, and the NFL will “try to get that to zero.”“We need to make real differences in our community. That’s really what’s going to ultimately be the important aspect,” Goodell said.

On Wednesday morning, President Trump blasted the NFL over the controversy, tweeting that the league was showing “total disrespect.”

Goodell said Wednesday he had not spoken to Mr. Trump since the controversy began.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s