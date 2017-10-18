On Hertel Avenue, mural commemorates Gord Downie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A singer known around the world- and loved by many Western New Yorkers- has died.

Gord Downie, lead singer of Canadian rock band “The Tragically Hip” passed away at 53. He had been battling terminal brain cancer since receiving a diagnosis two years ago.

A mural on Hertel Avenue was dedicated to Downie in September.

On Wednesday evening, flowers and candles were left at the mural in Downie’s honor.

Tiffany Bentley, music director for WEDG The Edge, said Wednesday that she think’s Downie’s memory will live on in other musicians.

“I’m hoping that their influence will create other bands and I think that there are other bands that are influenced that will carry it on but it’s hard to say they were so big,” Bentley said. “When a big light like that goes out it’s hard to replace those shoes…especially in Canada and here with them.. Buffalo adopted them. You can see by the murals that are up, you would think they were from Buffalo.”

Downie formed “Tragically Hip” in 1984 with a group of friends from high school in Kingston, Ontario.