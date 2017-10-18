Orchard Park to repeal and replace its drone ban

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park is taking the first steps to repeal the ordinance that bans drones after a man was arrested for flying a drone outside of a U2 concert at New Era Field in September.

Now council members are asking for the charges against the man be dropped and his drone returned.

Drones are a major safety concern during events at New Era Field.

“Our concern is obviously one of safety,” said Orchard Park council member Mike Sherry.

Since 2015, drones can’t be in the air within three miles of the field — six hours before or after an event, according to Orchard Park’s current code.

Just last month 39-year-old Joseph Danno was arrested for flying his drone outside of the U2 concert.

Now council member Mike Sherry is pushing to repeal the current ordinance since the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, already has drone regulations.

“There’s a potential you know conflict with the FAA rules they put in place a year after we did and given that they have authority over all airspace we would need to take that action,” said Sherry.

Sherry says Orchard Park’s code wouldn’t hold up in court.

“Should it be challenged in a federal court our code would likely be ruled to lack any force and effect,” said Sherry.

Sherry says there still needs to be some code at the local level to help protect people. He says although FAA regulates drones, there’s no enforcement.

“The issue is the ability to enforce it,” said Sherry.

Sherry says Orchard Park’s drone ordinance will likely be repealed soon, but he wants to replace it with something similar to FAA’s drone rules. He’s waiting to hear back from attorneys in Washington to see if that’s possible.

There is a public hearing scheduled for November 1st.

Joseph Danno, who was arrested for using his drone outside New Era Field, is due back in court October 24th. However, dropping his charges will be up to the town prosecutor.