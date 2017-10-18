Police working with family on Officer Lehner’s funeral arrangements

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police announced on Wednesday that they are working with the family of Officer Craig Lehner regarding funeral arrangements.

The announcement comes after Lehner’s body was found Tuesday after he went missing during a police exercise last week.

Officer Lehner’s funeral will likely be next week.

“Today, you can see it on the faces of the officers, the reality now starts to set in,” Police Lieutenant Jeff Rinaldo said. The lieutenant called Lehner “a great guy” and “an all around gentleman,” during the Wednesday conference.

The investigation into Lehner’s death is not going to be quick, Rinaldo said.

“It’s going to be done right, but it’s going to be a slow process,” he said.

Later on during the conference, Lehner’s K-9 partner made an appearance.

MORE | Find out more about Shield’s fate here and see his appearance at the conference by clicking/tapping “Watch on Facebook” below:

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s