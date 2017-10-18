Police working with family on Officer Lehner’s funeral arrangements

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police announced on Wednesday that they are working with the family of Officer Craig Lehner regarding funeral arrangements.

The announcement comes after Lehner’s body was found Tuesday after he went missing during a police exercise last week.

Lt. Rinaldo says the department has assigned 2 officers as liaisons to the family, officer also working with family on funeral arrangements pic.twitter.com/D9WtJcTHwM — Callan Gray (@CallanGray4) October 18, 2017

Officer Lehner’s funeral will likely be next week.

“Today, you can see it on the faces of the officers, the reality now starts to set in,” Police Lieutenant Jeff Rinaldo said. The lieutenant called Lehner “a great guy” and “an all around gentleman,” during the Wednesday conference.

The investigation into Lehner’s death is not going to be quick, Rinaldo said.

“It’s going to be done right, but it’s going to be a slow process,” he said.

Later on during the conference, Lehner’s K-9 partner made an appearance.

MORE | Find out more about Shield’s fate here and see his appearance at the conference by clicking/tapping “Watch on Facebook” below: