Sabres auctioning off game-worn jerseys

By Published:
Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (15) skates prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Sabres are auctioning off game-worn jerseys to support the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

The auction kicked off at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will run through 9 p.m. Oct. 29 online.

The jerseys available for bidding include set three of the game-worn home and road jerseys from the 2016-2017 season, highlighted by Jack Eichel and Ryan O’Reilly.

The set will also include the NHL 100th Anniversary sleeve patch logo.

All jerseys will come with a certificate of authenticity.

The auction page can be found here. 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s