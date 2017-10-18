Sabres auctioning off game-worn jerseys

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Sabres are auctioning off game-worn jerseys to support the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

The auction kicked off at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will run through 9 p.m. Oct. 29 online.

The jerseys available for bidding include set three of the game-worn home and road jerseys from the 2016-2017 season, highlighted by Jack Eichel and Ryan O’Reilly.

The set will also include the NHL 100th Anniversary sleeve patch logo.

All jerseys will come with a certificate of authenticity.

The auction page can be found here.

