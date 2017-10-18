Sean McDermott talks about matchup with Bucs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed the media at the team’s facility in Orchard Park Wednesday morning.

He covered a number of topics regarding the Bills and their opponent this Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He says wide receiver Jordan Matthews will be listed as limited today in practice and is day-to-day with his thumb injury.

McDermott discussed Buccaneers backup quarterback and former Bills Ryan Fitzpatrick, saying he is a tested NFL quarterback and a sound backup. He said wherever he played he was respected.

McDermott talked about new wide receiver signee, Deontre Thompson. He says he has a lot of speed and is a good blocker. His familiarity with the Bills was a plus in his signing. He’s excited to see him on the practice field today.

He talked about the roster turnover and saying it is all part of constantly trying to improve the team.

McDermott talked about the five offensive tackles on the roster and the luxury of having 5 tackles on the roster. He was asked about the possibility of trading one of them and he said we always look into things like that.

He talked about the importance of having two games in a row at home and three of the next four at home. These games are big for making a playoff push. He enjoys going to the RV lot before or after the home games and visiting with the fans.

McDermott is impressed with linebacker Preston Brown, especially his conditioning and picking up the new defense quickly.

Looks like Seantrel Henderson has picked up where he left off at training camp after 5 weeks suspended.

Team needs to be better on third down and stay out of third and long situations.

Asked if it is ever uncomfortable cutting someone and bringing that same person back: trying to be a culture of family and being honest in communication with players.

On Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson: They have weapons all over the field, not only with Evans and Jackson, but their tight end and their running game. In addition to having an experienced backup quarterback.

McDermott says he likes Cordy Glenn;’s progress coming back from injury and things are headed in the right direction.

McDermott gave the following injury update and practice designations:

Won’t practice: TE:Charles Clay, LB: Ramon Humber

Limited Practice: WR Jordan Matthews, CB EJ Gaines,CB Leonard Johnson

Full Practice: OT Cordy Glenn