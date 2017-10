RUSHFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are investigating a series of burglaries and thefts in Allegany County.

Troopers say the thefts have happened in the towns of New Hudson and Rushford during the last few months.

Things that have been stolen include a Kubota excavator with a trailer, a “heavy duty” equipment trailer and several guns, State Police say.

Anyone with information on the thefts can call State Police at (585) 268-7085.