BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a recently released list of the richest sports team owners in America, Terry Pegula made the top 20.

Pegula owns both the Buffalo Sabres and the Buffalo Bills.

He ranked at number 18 on the Forbes list, with a net worth of $4.3 billion.

At the top of the list was Steve Ballmer, owner of the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to Forbes, his net worth is $33.6 billion.

