CANADA (WIVB) — Gord Downie, frontman of The Tragically Hip, has died at age 53 following his battle with cancer.

The band released a statement from Gord’s family on Wednesday morning, saying he “passed away with his beloved children and family close by.”

Read the statement here:

Downie was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in December 2015.

