Tyrod Taylor discusses upcoming game against the Bucs

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 01: Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a touchdown during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills quarterback discussed the importance of the offense cutting down on sacks and getting the rushing game going.

He talked about the Bucs cornerbacks and how they compete hard despite being beat a few times this year.

Taylor discussed the possibility of having a town hall meeting with teammates and continuing to get the players’ message when asked about the NFL players and the anthem protests.

He said despite the injury to Charles Clay, he feels the team has a talented pool of tight wends that will step up in his absence.

The injuries and receivers going in and out of the lineup hasn’t affected his play, they’re going out there and competing.

Taylor talked about Deonte Thompson and how he has known him since high school and he’s excited about what he can bring to the offense.

Taylor talked about he and the team controlling their own destiny and the importance of competing the rest of the way.

