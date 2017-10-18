VP Pence talks tax reform during visit to WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During Vice President Mike Pence’s visit, he helped raise money for Congressman Chris Collins and talked tax reform.

News 4 was on the tarmac as the VP arrived at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. About 200 supporters greeted him.

He later toured the showroom of Performance Advantage Company in Lancaster.

While there, he hosted a business round table and then promoted President Trump’s plan to ease the tax burden for small business owners and middle-class families.

“This is a plan about lowering tax rates, lowering all the marginal tax rates from seven brackets down to three,” Pence said. “The first $24,000 in income will pay zero taxes going forward. For working families, there will be an addition in the child tax credit, as President Trump puts it: This is a middle class miracle.”

Many top Democrats have blasted the President’s plan, particularly the idea that would remove the state and local tax deduction.

Sen. Chuck Schumer said this could have a drastic effect on middle-class Americans and the economy in New York State.

Some western New Yorkers demonstrated to show how they felt about the Vice President’s stop.

Dozens of protesters chanted outside a fundraising luncheon at Salvatore’s. They criticized White House policies and the President’s temperament.

“We care for people who are sick and unable to always speak for themselves, and they’re the neediest members of society, and it is our job to take care of them, and to continually try to take away health care from people who need it the most is wrong, and it’s immoral,” Rachel Larkin, a registered nurse who was protesting, said.

Another protester, Jessica Altman, said “It’s a scary quick unraveling of our society and it’s a divisive approach that tries to divide us instead of unite us.”

The protests remained peaceful.

