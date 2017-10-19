11 members of Sheriff’s office complete active shooter training

By Published:

ORISKANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — 11 more members of the Erie County Sheriff’s office have been trained on how to respond to an active shooter situation.

In recent years, numerous mass shootings have taken place across the United States, such as the massacre in Las Vegas.

Deputies, detectives and a school resource officer completed a three-day course at the State Prepardness Training Center in Oneida County.

“Much of the training focused on a scenario in which there would be multiple fatalities and mass casualties that require on-scene emergency care and evacuation to medical facilities,” the Sheriff’s office said. “Included in the training were scenarios where first responders needed to provide immediate care in both direct and indirect threat situations.”

Recently, 20 deputies were certified as EMTs.

