4 ON 4 College Hoops preview: St. Bonaventure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As the countdown to the college basketball season begins, we are going “4 on 4” with the Big Four programs…sharing the four things you need to know about each team. First up… St. Bonaventure.

ADAMS AND MOBLEY 1-2 PUNCH – The duo returns as one of the best backcourts in the country. Last season the averaged 39 points per game — good for 4th best in the NCAA. Both nabbed spots on the Atlantic 10 preseason first team. ADAMS RETURNS – After last season, point guard Jaylen Adams tested the waters with NBA workouts…he decided to return and that is good news for the Southern Tier. GREGG GRADUATES – The Bonnies lose Denzel Gregg, their third highest scorer last season, to graduation. They will need to replace the big man this season. A-10 NO CAKEWALK – The Bonnies will have to look out for Rhode Island, VCU and Dayton