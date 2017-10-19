Another charge for Buffalo Police officer accused of assaulting person in custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo Police officer accused of assaulting a person in custody is now facing another charge.

Officer Joseph Hassett is accused of tripping a suspect who was in handcuffs, causing him to hit his head on the ground. The incident allegedly occurred in March.

Hassett appeared in court Thursday, where the judge announced another charge related to a previous filing of a false instrument charge.

If convicted, Hassett faces two years in jail.

He’s currently on unpaid administrative leave.