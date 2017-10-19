Buffalo and Rochester submit joint build for new Amazon headquarters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Thursday night is the deadline for cities hoping to land Amazon’s second headquarters.

Buffalo and Rochester submitted a joint bid this morning for the $5 billion project, which is expected to bring up to 50,000 jobs to the winning community.

The joint proposal from Buffalo and Rochester is one of four bids for the project coming from New York. Syracuse and the Central Region, the Capital Region, and a combined bid from New York City, Westchester County, and Long Island are competing offers.

Buffalo and Rochester are two separate markets, unlike some better known twin cities, such as Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Dallas-Fort Worth, and even Tampa-Saint Petersburg.

However, both cities’ metropolitan areas are considered Western New York.. and have taken great strides moving their economies on from the “Rust Belt”.

Sixty colleges and universities would be a big attraction for Amazon’s information-driven industry.

Neither Buffalo nor Rochester would have trouble accommodating Amazon’s minimum requirement of a 500-thousand square foot site.. expandable to as much as 8-million square feet of office space in the future.

The competition is fierce.. one Georgia town offering to change its name to Amazon.. and even though the proposals are covered by non-disclosure agreements.. the successful bid would likely include incentives such as tax breaks or outright grants.