BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to robbing the Bank of America on Elmwood Avenue in September.

Harry Charnock, 60, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to third degree robbery in Erie County Court.

Charnock robbed the Bank of America at 495 Elmwood Ave. at about 10:30 a.m. Sept. 23.

Police were led to Charnock after an image of him from bank surveillance video was aired on local media outlets.

He faces up to seven years in prison when he’s sentenced Nov. 29.