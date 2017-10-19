Buffalo school evacuated after student sets paper towel on fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A student setting a paper towel on fire at Frederick Law Olmsred School caused students to be evacuated from the Suffolk Street school on

Wednesday.Buffalo School District spokesperson Elena Cala said Thursday that the student, a male freshman, set the paper towel on fire in a school bathroom, triggering a smoke alarm.

The school was evacuated for a short time around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Buffalo police and firefighters responded.

The student’s name is being withheld. He used a lighter to start the fire and admitted to starting it.

The student was charged with third degree criminal mischief and fifth degree arson.