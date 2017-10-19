Buffalo school evacuated after student sets paper towel on fire

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A student setting a paper towel on fire at Frederick Law Olmsred School caused students to be evacuated from the Suffolk Street school on

Wednesday.Buffalo School District spokesperson Elena Cala said Thursday that the student, a male freshman, set the paper towel on fire in a school bathroom, triggering a smoke alarm.

The school was evacuated for a short time around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Buffalo police and firefighters responded.

The student’s name is being withheld. He used a lighter to start the fire and admitted to starting it.

The student was charged with third degree criminal mischief and fifth degree arson.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s