Buffalo tourism officials raising city’s profile as a ‘destination’

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It was a first in Buffalo—local tourism officials inviting top convention and travel experts from across the country for a “Travel Industry Summit”, to help raise Buffalo’s profile as a travel destination.

Staff from the agency formerly known as the Convention and Visitors Bureau, Visit Buffalo Niagara officials showed the out-of-town contingent the many sights Western New York has to offer, and then asked for their ideas.

With Buffalo known as an old “Rust Belt” city, part of the old industrial Northeast, taking on tourism as an economic engine has been a gradual transition.

VBN President Patrick Kaler said the agency is trying to attract more tourists and conventions by re-branding the city as “The New Buffalo”, and the “Unexpected Buffalo”.

“Great conversation, great dialogue taking place. I think we have some fantastic new ‘evangelists’ that will be going back to these fantastic trade associations on our behalf.”

Experts in the areas of conventions, tourism, and sports tourism took notes as they looked over the sights that are being built new, and being preserved.

Patricia Rojas-Ungar, VP of Public affairs for the U.S. Travel Association was impressed with the region’s low cost of living, “It is the affordability of some of the amazing new properties that you have. When we went to the Hotel Henry I was surprised at how reasonable a suite was. You can get a suite at the Hotel Henry for under $400. That does not happen!”

Hotel Henry is the new boutique hotel that is part of the H.H. Richardson complex on the grounds of the Buffalo Psychiatric Center.

Western New York also regularly hosts faith-based gatherings, and Harry Schmidt, President of the Religious Conference Management Association said Buffalo can capitalize on the family-friendly nature of those types of events.

“The actual faith event that normally comes to town–you’ve got those before and after moments where people just like to bring their families and visit. You’ve got that family friendly environment here that is just going to attract that kind of thing.”

The convention and tourism experts seemed to be pleasantly surprised with Buffalo’s weather, defying the city’s snowy reputation, but they also learned the region profits from many winter attractions, such as skiing, and outdoor sporting events.

The experts concluded Buffalo sorely needs a new convention center. The Buffalo-Niagara Convention Center is considered outdated, undersized, and in a poor location.

Kaler pointed out county officials have known Buffalo needs a new convention center, and now they are trying to figure out a way to pay for it.

