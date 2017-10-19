Funeral arrangements for Officer Lehner announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The funeral for Officer Craig Lehner will take place this Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The service will happen at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo. Buffalo police expect roughly 5,000 uniformed personnel to attend.

Following the ceremony, a procession will go from KeyBank Center to Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Traffic will be affected, so road closures are expected.

Visiting hours will take place on Monday and Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. at Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home at 4199 Lake Shore Rd. in Hamburg.