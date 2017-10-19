Home Depot sells out of blue lights as community looks to honor Officer Lehner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Blue lights are rarely a ‘hot ticket’ item at the Home Depot on Elmwood Avenue; but this week it’s been a different story.

As of Wednesday evening around 9 o’clock, Assistant Merchandising Manager Ron Lewis tells News 4 the shelves have been essentially wiped of anything that’s blue and lights up.

“There’s been a lot of interest in the blue blubs. Blue bulbs of any kind, we’re completely out. Party bulbs, standard bulbs, Christmas bulbs, anything associated with blue that will light up other than the bulbs on the trees, we have nothing. And those will probably start going also,” he says.

Lewis says shoppers have flocked to the store following news of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner’s death; houses and businesses are adorned with blue lights and pumpkins to show support for the fallen Officer and his family.

Lehner’s death has impacted the entire city, but Lewis says his store in-particular feels a connection to the loss.

“This store here has a precinct around the corner. A lot of those officers who own property around here shop here, and we know them on a first name basis so there’s a connection. Even though I didn’t know that officer, there was a connection. And several of them have been in, and they hugged me. When we lose an officer, you lose almost a family member,” Lewis tells News 4.

The store is hoping to get a re-stock of blue lights soon, but Lewis wasn’t able to say when exactly that will be.

Lehner’s funeral will take place Wednesday morning at the KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo.