Jeopardy contestant wins game with $1

CULVER CITY, Calif. (WIVB) — It was an unusual win for one Jeopardy! player — the final question had all three contestants stumped yesterday.

“The only country to border both the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf” was the “Final Jeopardy.”

Manny Abell bet all but one dollar. That dollar made him a winner after the other contestants wagered and lost everything.

It was only the second time in the show’s history that someone won a dollar.

In case you’re wondering what the answer to the question was, the country is Iran.