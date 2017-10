BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Kissmas Bash 2017 lineup has been announced.

The annual concert, which will take place at the KeyBank Center, will feature Kesha, Why Don’t We, PRETTYMUCH, Julia Michaels, Max and Astrid S.

Ticket prices range from $21.50 to $300. They can be bought at the KeyBank Center Box Office, Tickets.com or by calling (888) 223-6000.

The concert will take place Saturday, December 9 at 6 p.m.