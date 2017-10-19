Man charged with LSD possession during traffic stop

By Published:

TOWN OF CONCORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Little Valley man has been charged with possessing LSD.

On Thursday, an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy pulled Jeremy Bordini, 21, over on Route 219 around 12:30 a.m.

When deputies were investigating, they say they found 29 LSD tabs on a piece of cardboard.

They say Bordini’s passenger, Ellicottville resident Carl Herman, 22, had two bags and a package of marijuana in his possession.

Both face drug charges. Bordini was taken to the Erie County Holding Center and Herman was released with appearance tickets.

