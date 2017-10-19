One person detained, machete and BB rifle found following “suspicious persons” call in Tonawanda

By Published:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Town of Tonawanda Police responded to a call of “suspicious persons” in the area of Willowgrove Court and Ellicott Creek Road on Thursday.

Police responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. They searched the immediate area, later expanding into the Raintree Island area.

Officers detained one male matching a description given by a witness.

A BB rifle and machete were located by patrols in the area of the search.

“Reports of a shotgun appear to be unfounded at this time,” a press release from the police department said.

There is no immediate threat to the public at this time, police added. Police will continue to investigate.

 

