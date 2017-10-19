Pendleton man faces more sex abuse charges

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Pendleton man who was arrested last year for sexual abuse has been arrested on more sexual abuse charges, involving multiple victims.

Chrisptopher M. Wright, 45, was arrested last Friday and charged with first degree sexual abuse, two counts of second degree criminal sex act, and six counts of second degree sexual abuse.

He was arraigned in Town of Pendleton Court and bail was set at $200,000/$400,000.

On Wednesday, Wright was additionally charged with two counts of second degree criminal sex act and four counts of third degree sexual abuse.

No additional bail was placed.

Wright is scheduled to return to Town of Pendleton Court 1 p.m. Oct. 25.

Last year, Wright led Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement agencies on a nearly 24-hour manhunt in the Pendleton area after he threatened to harm himself. Wright had been the subject of a weeks-long criminal sex abuse investigation.

The manhunt prompted the nearby Starpoint School District to go into lockdown mode.

READ MORE HERE: http://bit.ly/2gRYrU2

 

