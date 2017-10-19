Police: Halloween-masked man attacks neighbor with hatchet in Pennsylvania

The Associated Press Published:

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania say a 70-year-old man wearing a rubbery Halloween mask and brandishing a rusty hatchet attacked his neighbor while he mowed the lawn.

Penn Township police Cpl. Jack Ripper tells WPXI-TV that Ronald Postreich attacked his 70-year-old neighbor Wednesday night after years of feuding.

Ripper says the two have been arguing over their rural properties near Butler, but this was the first time it turned violent.

Postreich is accused of creeping up behind his neighbor and striking him on the head with the hatchet.

Ripper says the victim fought back and ripped the mask off, revealing his neighbor.

Postreich faces aggravated assault and related charges.

The victim says he thought he was going to die. The extent of any injuries was unclear.

No attorney is listed for Postreich.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s